Montour County, Pa. – Pennsylvania Master Naturalists are individuals with enthusiasm for the natural world who have completed an extensive training program and volunteer service. Signups are currently open for courses in Allegheny, Berks, Dauphin, Montgomery, Montour, and Philadelphia Counties.

The program has three parts: an initial volunteer training course, volunteer service hours, and advanced training classes. All Master Naturalists receive in-depth training in the subjects of natural history, natural sciences, biodiversity, and nature interpretation.

More information and application forms are available here.

The early bird application deadline, which comes with a $75 tuition discount, is January 15, 2021. The general deadline is February 1, and those who apply after the early bird deadline will need to pay the full $400 tuition fee.

In addition to the initial training, Master Naturalists are required to continue their education by taking elective courses each year, fulfilling a credit hour requirement. Annual volunteer service is also required to maintain the title; being a Master Naturalist is a long-term commitment.

The program is recommended for adults who are interested in deepening their knowledge of and connection to the natural world and the local conservation community.

Since 2010, Pennsylvania Master Naturalist volunteers have:

Engaged in over 6,300 hours of conservation service

Contributed over $140,000 in conservation value and impact

Reached over 9,300 people through outreach services

Improved 330 acres of wildlife habitat through stewardship acts

Spent 2,300 credit hours continuing their education in the natural sciences

Funding for the program is provided by the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds, DEP, DCNR, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, National Science Foundation, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.