Sullivan County, Pa. — A Dushore man is facing misdemeanor charges of trespassing because he repeatedly drove on a neighbor’s property despite warnings and “no trespassing” signs being posted, police said.

Fresh tire tracks on the property led directly to a vehicle police said belonged to Gary Lee Fisher, 72, of Dushore. According to an affidavit, Fisher had been warned several times to stay off the property.

Fisher acknowledged he trespassed on the property despite “no trespassing” signs, being warned by police, and being charged in a previous incident. Court records show Fisher was found not guilty for the previous offense by Judge Jennifer Vandine.

Fisher was charged with two misdemeanors that included second-degree agricultural trespassing on posted land and third-degree trespasser when ordered not to enter. No bail was listed for Fisher, but court records show he is scheduled to meet with Judge Vandine for a preliminary hearing on June 20.

