Accuweather — An extended period of heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected across western, southern, and central Texas from late this week into the weekend. While more periodic showers and thunderstorms are expected across this region through the middle of the week, a significant increase in rain is forecast toward the end of the week, which can lead to the risk of widespread flooding in some areas from repeated rounds of heavy rainfall.

Rainfall can reach 8-12 inches across a portion of south-central Texas, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 20 inches. Of note, the Hill Country of Texas is one of the areas historically most at risk for flash flooding in the country. There is significant risks associated with cars and flash flooding – people are advised never to drive over areas where water covers the road or that there are many low water crossings, which can be dangerous in this part of Texas during flash flooding, especially at night

Prior to the significant flood risk developing Friday night, severe thunderstorms are expected across the same region on Friday afternoon and evening. These can contain flooding downpours along with large hail and damaging wind gusts.

AccuWeather's experts warn that the situation could turn life-threatening, especially along the U.S.-Mexico border where officials are bracing for a migrant surge as Title 42 is set to expire on Thursday, May 11.

“I’m concerned about the already challenging and dynamic situation along the Southern border becoming even more problematic given the risk for repeated rounds of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, poorly timed in the immediate aftermath of Title 42 expiring," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

"Rapidly rising and quickly flowing water associated with flash flooding can be a significant threat for people in the vicinity of the Southern border and also farther northeast in Texas," Porter said. "Should flash flooding occur near the border, a serious humanitarian situation could evolve.”

The greatest risk of flash flooding near the Rio Grande may occur in the vicinity of the major ports of entry of Eagle Pass and Laredo from Friday into Sunday.

In addition to the flash flooding risk, there will be a risk of severe weather, at least on Friday.

