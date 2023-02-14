Fairfield Township, Pa. — A fire broke out in a home on Old Cement Road in Fairfield Township around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Smoke alarms alerted the residents to the fire, according to the Montoursville Fire Department. Once on scene, it took firefighters about two hours to put the flames out.
"There were no injuries, but the structure took on substantial smoke and water damage," said Company President Jeff Kukuchka.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
