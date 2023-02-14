FairfieldTwpFire_2023

The fire on Old Cement Road in Fairfield Township caused significant damage to a family home.

 Montoursville Fire Department

Fairfield Township, Pa. — A fire broke out in a home on Old Cement Road in Fairfield Township around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Smoke alarms alerted the residents to the fire, according to the Montoursville Fire Department. Once on scene, it took firefighters about two hours to put the flames out.

"There were no injuries, but the structure took on substantial smoke and water damage," said Company President Jeff Kukuchka. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.