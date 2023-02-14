Fairfield Township, Pa. — A fire broke out in a home on Old Cement Road in Fairfield Township around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Smoke alarms alerted the residents to the fire, according to the Montoursville Fire Department. Once on scene, it took firefighters about two hours to put the flames out.

"There were no injuries, but the structure took on substantial smoke and water damage," said Company President Jeff Kukuchka.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.