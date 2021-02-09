Lycoming/Union County, Pa. – February is a month of love - with both the celebration of Valentines Day and, of course, Library Lovers' Month! The Friends of James V. Brown Library and Herr Memorial Library will both be hosting book sales on Saturday, February 13 as fundraisers.

The James V. Brown Library book sale will prominently feature romance books and runs from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sale books will be located in the rotunda where there is plenty of room for safe distancing. Stop by to fill a bag with romantic fantasies or grab some for a pining friend! There will be hundreds of book to browse and a great bag sale.

Herr Memorial Library's sale will take place in the Herr Book Nook on the main level of the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This sale will feature adult fiction, nonfiction, children's books, DVDs, and small items like puzzles, tote bags, and zipper pouches.

Prices for individual books range from 50 cents to $3. During the sale event on February 13, people can fill a plastic grocery bag (books only) for $10. Anyone who makes a purchase that day will also receive a special Valentine’s Day chocolate treat. All proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used on materials, programs, and services for the community to enjoy.

Please note that donations are not being accepted at this time.

Limited browsing services have also returned to Herr Memorial Library and West End Library, including: