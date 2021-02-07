Williamsport, Pa. – Police responded to two separate incidents involving gunfire in the City of Williamsport last night, according to the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety.

Asked whether anyone was injured or arrested as a result of the shootings, Williamsport Police did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The first report of shots fired came in at 9:20 p.m. Williamsport Bureau of Police Units 72 and 62 were dispatched to East Fourth and Mulberry streets. The units were on-scene by 9:26 p.m., and available at 9:28 p.m., according to the 911 log.

The second report of shots fired garnered a significantly larger police response.

That report of shots fired came in just before midnight last night in the 1600 block of Catherine St., Williamsport.

Susquehanna Regional EMS MICU 2-91 (located at Williamsport Bureau of Fire on Almond Street) was dispatched at 11:34 p.m. but marked available about a minute later. EMS was not listed as part of the on-scene response, according to the 911 log.

Williamsport Police units 25, 57, 61, 62, 63, 65, 68, and 74 responded to the scene, with the first police unit dispatched at 11:29 p.m. All units were available again by 12:47 a.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when available.