UPDATED 11:34 p.m.

Williamsport, Pa. -- Police and emergency vehicles have responded to a shooting on the 700 block of West Fourth St. in Williamsport outside the Shamrock.

Windows of multiple vehicles have been shot out, and a window at the Shamrock has also been reported to be shot out. One victim has been transported to the hospital.

A witness reported that the victim was sitting at the end of the bar, and the bullet hit his shin.

Police are currently searching for the vehicle involved.

A witness on scene said they heard at least six shots.

A patron who was inside the Shamrock at the time of the shooting said, "There was nobody in the bar fighting and everything was calm. This literally came out of nowhere." The witness, who chose to remain anonymous, said there was a person dressed in dark clothing across the street who "stood up and started shooting."

The witness further said, "they turned off all the lights, the music, locked all the doors, the police showed up through the back door and front door."

Simultaneously, fireworks were set off at Bowman field following the end of the Crosscutter's home opener, prompting a number of additional calls in to 911.

This is an ongoing situation, stay clear of the area.

More information to come as it becomes available.

Aaron James contributed to this report.