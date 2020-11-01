Cammal, Pa. – Shots were fired into the tire and back windshield of a vehicle parked on state game lands in McHenry Township Saturday night.

The car's owner, who prefers not to be named, told NorthcentralPA.com that he parked on Truman Run Road around 6 a.m. and hunted on state game lands until around 7 p.m.

He said he noticed the damage as he was driving home and a low tire pressure light came on.

Someone shot his tire at least two times, he said.

The bullet through the rear window was fired within inches of his Biden-Harris campaign sticker, passed through the front passenger seat headrest, and wedged into the passenger side window, the vehicle's owner said.

"All I have to say is just be decent to one another," he said. "We may have different opinions but that is no reason to resort to violence or vandalism. Treat your neighbor as yourself."