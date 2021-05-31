Williamsport, Pa. – Multiple rounds recently were fired into the side of a home with people inside, the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit reports.

Detective Tyson Havens alleges that Kiam L. Alford, 24, had a firearm in his hand when he walked onto the front porch of a home in the 1100 block of Isabella St. around 2:06 a.m. on May 22.

"ALFORD attempted to gain entry to the residence through the front door but found it to be locked," Havens said. "ALFORD then walked around to the northwest side of the residence and discharged several rounds into the northwest and southwest side of the Victim's residence."

Two people were inside the home at the time, according to the complaint.

Havens said the incident was recorded on a home security camera.

"I am familiar with ALFORD from previous law enforcement interactions and recognize him and his voice from the video footage," Havens said.

Alford is a person not to possess firearms because he's currently on parole for a drug delivery conviction, according to Havens.

Alford is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, and one felony count each of burglary, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, persons not to possess a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

