Williamsport, Pa. -- Williamsport Bureau of Police units were emergency dispatched to the 1100 block of Isabella Street on Friday, May 22 at 2:09 a.m. for reported shots fired into a residence.

Officers responded and observed what appeared to be bullet holes into the side of two residences. A witnesses at the scene confirmed that several shots were fired after which persons were seen fleeing the area.

No injuries were reported.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene and assisted with the collection of evidence.

This ongoing investigation is being led by Agent Jeremy Brown of the Williamsport Bureau of Police with assistance from the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact Agent Jeremy Brown at 570-327-7547 or jbrown@cityofwilliamsport.org.

This was the first of three recent shootings in the city. On Tuesday night around 10:30, police investigated shots fired on W. Fourth St., and on Wednesday, they took a man into custody after firing shots at a home on Boyd St.

Police Chief Damon Hagan could only say the shootings are under investigation. It is unclear if any of the gun violence is related.