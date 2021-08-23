Williamsport, Pa. -- On Sunday morning around 12:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Wilson St. for multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers were unable to locate any victims, shell casings, or any other evidence at the time according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

The next morning, Monday, Aug. 23 at approximately 9:55 a.m., officers were again emergency dispatched to the area for multiple shots fired. This time officers located and detained suspect John Brady Spiotto, 19, of Williamsport.

An eyewitness at the scene Monday morning told NorthcentralPa.com they had heard multiple shots fired and then went to the window, concerned.

"I could see an officer getting out of his vehicle with his gun drawn. Moments later I saw someone being escorted into the local police car in handcuffs," the witness reported.

Spiotto was taken into custody and interviewed. Police said he admitted to both firing a 9 mm handgun in the air on Aug. 22 after an argument with his girlfriend. He allegedly also admitted to firing in the direction of three males on Aug. 23.

Authorities said Spiotto also admitted to collecting and disposing shell casings after the initial Sunday morning incident.

Spiotto was charged with discharge of firearm into occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person & tampering with or fabricating physical evidence for the incidents of August 22 and 23 at the 800 block Wilson St. and Menne Alley.

Additional charges for discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure were filed against Spiotto after a resident in the 700 block of Wilson St. observed bullet strikes to their house, which was in the direction in which Spiotto admitted to firing.

Spiotto was arraigned before MDJ Jerry Lepley and released on $50,000.00 bail.