Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police reported an investigation into shots being fired at approximately 2:43 a.m. on June 7 near the 700 block of Market Street.

Officers said they arrived on scene and discovered evidence of several shots being fired. An investigation at the scene failed to turn up any gun shot injuries or reports.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Agent Brittany Alexander at 570-327-7586 or through email at balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org.

