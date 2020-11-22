Williamsport, Pa. – Delivery drivers have been the target of multiple shootings lately in the City of Williamsport.

"Waking up this morning to the news of shots fired at yet another delivery driver's car is unsettling and disheartening," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter in a press release today.

The delivery driver in this most recent shooting was not injured.

Last month, a Hoby's Hoagies driver was shot in the shoulder while making a delivery. No arrest has been made yet in that case, Slaughter indicated.

City police are investigating the earlier incident as attempted murder.

"The City of Williamsport will aggressively pursue those who choose to victimize innocent individuals who are doing nothing more than performing their jobs," Slaughter said. "We will find and arrest those who commit dangerous assaults."

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to come forward and contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police.