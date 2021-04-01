Cogan House Township, Pa. – This morning, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Montoursville responded to a call of shots fired in Cogan House Township. As the officers were investigating, the troopers heard additional gunshots fired in their direction.

PSP Montoursville Troop F responded to a report of gunshots fired into an occupied structure at 329 Ross Rd. in Cogan House Twp. at approximately 11:20 a.m. As the troopers investigated and photographed the scene, they heard additional gunshots fired in their direction at 12:45 p.m., according to the release from PSP Montoursville.

Troopers at the scene took cover and called for assistance. PSP Aviation, the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), and multiple local police departments arrived at the scene.

At the request of police, Route 184 was shutdown until Wolfe Run Road. Units also staged a perimeter around the area.

Information was gathered regarding where the shots came from and who may be firing. An arrest warrant was then obtained for Nakoma Ross, age 21, of Ross Rd. Trout Run Pa., according to PSP Montoursville.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. Ross surrender and was taken into custody, according to PSP Montoursville.

Ross was charged with 4 felony counts of Assault of Law Enforcement Officer, 9 Felony counts of Aggravated Assault, 2 Felony counts of Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Structure, 1 misdemeanor count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and one misdemeanor count of Possession of instrument of Crime.

The incident remains under investigation. PSP stated that additional information will be provided when the investigation is complete.

NorthcentralPa.com's live coverage of this incident was made possible by reporter/photographer Brett Crossley.