Williamsport, Pa. — A man fired several shots at a victim during an attempted robbery in the city.

Police said John Kyle Smith, 27, of Williamsport fired a total of five shots at a victim in an alley near Aubrey Circle and the 600 block of Grier Street on the evening of May 5.

Smith is visible on surveillance video approaching a home just before 9 p.m., police said. He gets out of a black-colored vehicle and makes his way to the home from the back, according to Trooper Jonathan Thompson.

Smith meets the victim at the door and the two walk down a flight of steps toward Grier Street, Thompson said. Smith then brandishes a firearm, points it at the accuser, and demands money, according to the complaint.

"Yo, where's my f*** money, dog," Smith can be heard saying, according to police. "Empty your f***ing pockets."

Not getting an immediate response, Smith strikes the person with a second gun in his right hand, then the victim flees the area.

"Smith can be heard saying, 'I'm gonna shoot that mother f***er,'" Thompson wrote in the police affidavit.

Two shots were heard at approximately 8:57 p.m., according to investigators. Three more were heard approximately seven seconds later. After seven more seconds, the black sedan Smith arrived in was visible on surveillance traveling East on Aubrey Circle before stopping at Grier Street.

The victim was seen returning to the home less than a minute after the vehicle left the area.

Smith is being charged with four counts of first-degree felony robbery, simple assault, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, and possessing an instrument of crime. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail.

Smith is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on May 25 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

