Harrisburg, Pa. -- The stakes of the 2020 election are higher than perhaps any previous election. In the midst of massive civil unrest, a global pandemic, and the looming threat of the climate crisis, and an increasingly divided electorate, the United States has a new problem to reckon with before November: a shortage of poll workers.

Pennsylvania is one of many states across the country facing a shortage of poll workers for the upcoming 2020 November election. The shortage of poll workers is due, in large part, to concerns about COVID-19.

Older individuals face a higher risk of becoming seriously ill after contracting the virus. In 2016, more than half of poll workers were 61 years or older, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s (EAC) Election Administration and Voting Survey. Many of those workers have decided not to work the polls for 2020 and election officials are struggling to find replacements.

Without workers, poling locations may face delays, long lines, or even closures. This July, two Texas counties had to close multiple voting locations because of a worker shortage due to staff COVID-19 concerns.

Closed locations or delays at the polls could lead to major problems come November. While many states are encouraging people to vote by mail to ease concerns about potential spread of the virus, a significant number of eligible voters are still expected to vote in-person. Additionally, President Trump's recent claim that mail-in voting is "inaccurate and fraudulent," although no evidence has been found to support this claim, have made many voters feel that in-person voting is the best option.

To combat the shortage, recruitment efforts are ramping up and many are targeting a younger audience. In Pennsylvania, officials have started targeted young professionals through new recruitment initiatives.

"As a former poll worker myself, I felt tremendous pride in serving my community in this capacity," said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar in a recent press release. "I urge any Pennsylvanian who wants to get involved in elections to consider becoming a poll worker. You never feel like you are more directly involved in assisting democracy than at a polling place on election day."

The Department of State's Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA) is engaging its licensing boards to encourage licensed professionals to serve as poll workers, a first for the BPOA. The state has also started collaborations with the business community through Business For America and Chambers of Commerce. Even professional sports teams across Pa. have been enlisted to help with the state's recruitment efforts.

Poll workers are paid for their time at the polling station and all training sessions are paid, as well. Individuals interested in signing up to be a poll worker can do so here.

In general, poll workers must be 18 years old and registered to vote in the county in which they wish to serve as a poll worker. Exceptions to the age requirements exist for high school students who are at least 17-years-old. Individuals who speak multiple languages are especially helpful, as some counties need multi-lingual poll workers to provide language assistance to voters who have limited English proficiency.

The future of the United States will be determined, in large part, by the results of the 2020 election. Without poll workers, the polls cannot open. If the polls cannot open, people will not be able to cast their vote. The importance of quickly finding poll workers, in Pennsylvania and across the country, is paramount to ensuring a free and fair election in November.