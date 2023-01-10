Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who left behind a cart full of groceries when her check bounced also left behind evidence she'd tried to steal from the store, police say.

Jodi Lynn Parcell, 56, went through the self-checkout at Giant Food Stores in Bloomsburg on Oct. 1 around 3 p.m. She rang up $69 worth of items and tried to pay with a check, but it was declined, the store manager told police.

When the manager told Parcell the check didn't clear, Parcell said she would leave and come back with another form of payment. While Parcell was gone, the manager looked through the cart and noticed a discrepancy between what was scanned at the register and what was in the cart, charges say.

In addition to the items scanned, Parcell allegedly had an additional $173 worth of magazines, pizzas, tenderloins, meatballs, and a chuck roast she hadn't scanned.

Parcell, Orangeville, was charged with retail theft and theft by deception. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at District Judge Russell Lawton's office at 3 p.m.

Docket sheet

