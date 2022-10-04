Retail theft register.jpg
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A thief stole jewelry and sunglasses from Boscov's last month  and fled the area in a  Suzuki, police say.

The shoplifter took several pieces of jewelry that totaled $930 and a $10 pair of sunglasses from the Boscov's store in the Susquehanna Valley Mall on Sept. 23 around 6:45 p.m.

State Police at Selinsgrove are looking for a 2008 Suzuki they believe is involved with the theft.

