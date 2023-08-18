Bloomsburg, Pa. — A homeless woman tried stealing a basket full of skin care and other items but was stymied by store employees, arrest papers say.

Diane Elissa Larosa, 47, still managed to make it out of the store with a few stolen items she had stuffed into her backpack, according to Scott Township Officer James Filko.

Filko was called to Dollar General, 3465 Columbia Boulevard, on July 10 at 6:45 p.m. for reports of a woman shoplifting. Employees Ryan Puk and Alyssa Brosious said they were told by a customer that Larosa was shoving merchandise in her backpack while walking around the store.

Puk approached Larosa and handed her a store basket to put her shopping items in, which she did, charges say. Larosa then put the basket on the counter and told the employees she needed to go outside to get her wallet

Woman asleep at Sheetz allegedly had drugs Berwick, Pa. — A woman who was asleep inside a Sheetz food court at 10 a.m. had drugs and dr…

Outside, Puk confronted Larosa and she ran away, court papers say. Filko found her behind a building near Bissets Lane and took her into custody.

Filko searched her backpack and found some items she had managed to sneak out of the store, including cashews, Cheddar Bomb chips, two rags, and men's socks. Those items were valued at just over $10. Inside her purse, police also found two syringes and a bag of methamphetamine.

The items taken out of her bag and put in the cart, which police believe she had been trying to steal, included Neutrogena acne soap, makeup primer, pore strips, along with Clorox lemon wipes, lip gloss, and Altoids.

Larosa allegedly admitted she stole the merchandise and said she did it because she doesn't have any money and is homeless. She was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for retail theft.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.