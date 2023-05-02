Williamsport, Pa. — A man allegedly stole items from a local grocery store over the course of more than 14 trips.

Mark Donald Neidig took approximately $230 worth of groceries from Weis Markets on River Avenue during those trips from November of 2022 to March of 2023, police said.

The 41-year-old Neidig would stack groceries on top of each other in the self-checkout line. He would then ring up one of the items and place the rest in a bag, investigators said. At times, he would skip that step altogether and place items directly in the bag without scanning them, according to Trooper Matthew Baux.

Neidig used his club card and scanned some of the items, Baux said. Surveillance video was reviewed of Neidig’s 14 trips by Retail Crime Investigator Justin Kline. It allegedly showed Neidig placing items into his bag without scanning them, Kline said.

Items allegedly stolen included: deli meat, three Milo’s Chicken Jerky treats, Kraft Mac & Cheese, hamburger buns, a Bolthouse drink, two K9 cookie wraps, Sargento cheese, two packages of ground beef, two Cab ribeye steaks, cookies, beef tenderloins, three Nudges dog treats, and one large bag of cheese cubes.

Charges of first-degree misdemeanor retail theft were filed against Neidig on April 20 through the office of Judge Gary Whiteman. No bail was listed for Neidig, who will appear before Whiteman on June 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

