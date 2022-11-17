Renovo, Pa. — A 42-year-old Renovo man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an afternoon shooting occurred in the borough.

Shaun Jason Wadsworth fired a single shot at the victim following an argument near the 100 block of 5th Street, according to the Clinton County District Attorney. Police described the weapon as an AR-style rifle.

A neighbor who heard the victim yelling for help from a nearby alley called 911, police said. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the release.

The shooting took place at 4:40 p.m. after an argument between Wadsworth and the victim.

Wadsworth was taken into custody by Renovo Borough Police after they responded to the 911 call. Police did not disclose if a weapon was recovered.

Wadsworth was arraigned before Judge Frank Mills, who set bail at $20,000 monetary. Charges included first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.

Wadsworth is incarcerated at the Clinton County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 8:30 a.m.

According to court records, Wadsworth was charged with criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking earlier in the year. He was released on Oct. 15 after posting $1,500 unsecured bail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are still asking anyone with information to call State Police at 570-726-6000 or Clinton County Detectives at 570-893-4141.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.