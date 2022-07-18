Davidson Township, Pa. — Emergency personnel were called to the 10,000 block of PA 42 Sunday night for reports of three shooting victims.

According to the Lycoming County Police and Fire radio, an individual waved down Medic 2-91 saying three people had been shot, and requested State Police assistance at 8:45 p.m.

Additional units responded from Muncy Valley, Eagles Mere, Montoursville, Loyalsock, as well as Platoon Chief 91.

According to PSP, one ambulance and one ALS unit were needed for evaluation.

An investigation is underway.

