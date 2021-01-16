First News Now Article Brief © Saturday, January 16, 2021.



GALETON, PA – First News Now received word of a shooting being reported at a residence along Germania Street in Galeton, Pa., on Friday evening, Jan. 15, 2021, between 8:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.





Not much is known at this time, however, FNN was told that at least one person was shot. FNN has reached out to the local police department, but this investigation may fall under the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania State Police.





It was reported that Gaines Township Police and a number of other police units responded to the area.





Galeton fire personnel were also said to have responded to assist police on scene with closing down Germania Street from the Wonder Bar down to the VFW.

Police crews were still on scene after 12:20 a.m.



