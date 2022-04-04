Williamsport, Pa — Early morning gunfire sent one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Officers were called to the area of West Church Street around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired. It was later determined that one individual in the vicinity had been struck by the gunfire. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated by hospital staff.

Williamsport Police are pursuing leads in this investigation and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Christopher Salisbury.

Salisbury can be reached at 570-337-3433 or by email at csalisbury@cityofwilliamsport.org.



