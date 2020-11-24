Williamsport, Pa. -- Police were called to the 900 block of Penn Street at 6:10 p.m. Monday evening for reports of a shooting.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, "known juvenile males were on their front porch. Unknown suspects approached the porch and engaged in a verbal argument with the known juveniles."

The argument, according to police, resulted in several rounds of shots fired. A 14-year-old male was struck and taken to UPMC Williamsport for treatment.

The suspects fled the scene heading south. PSP Montoursville is still actively investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 570-368--5700.

Police are still investigating a shooting of a Williamsport delivery driver that occurred on Saturday night in the city.

