Towanda, Pa. —State Police investigated a fatal crash and reported shooting that allegedly took place in the early morning hours of June 1.

Authorities said they received reports of a shotting near the Quality Inn in Wysox Township at approximately 2 a.m. According to a release, an investigation into the incident revealed Tyler States, 25, had shot himself in the left middle finger.

Police said States traveled out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed and was then involved in a fatal crash. During an investigation of the incident, troopers said they discovered States legally owned the firearm.

No evidence of foul play was found at either scene, police said.

