Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with attempted murder after police say he fired three to five rounds into a crowd last weekend.

Coy Daniel Thornton told the group of five people, which included a four-year-old boy, that he would “show them crazy” after an argument on Jan. 7 just before midnight in the 1900 block of Walters Road, police said. After going into his home, Thornton returned with a handgun and fired at the crowd, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses ran into a nearby home, ducking to avoid bullets. Thornton fired several more rounds into the home after the group retreated.

The incident started when Thornton and a neighbor argued over Thorton allegedly driving drunk through the area at a high rate of speed. Thornton nearly hit a parked vehicle as h sped down the street, according one of the witnesses.

Several people from a neighboring home came out to investigate the noise, which was when Thornton reportedly made the threat and went into his home to get the gun. He returned with an unidentified handgun and opened fire, State Trooper Jamesan Keeler said.

Thornton fired an additional eight to 12 rounds in the direction of the witnesses’ home after they made it inside safely. He then retreated into his house, according to the report from Keeler.

Police were called prior to the shots being fired and arrived shortly after the incident took place. Keeler said Thornton met troopers outside his home and was taken into custody without incident. No weapon was located.

Thornton was arraigned on six charges of felony attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and DUI. Judge Denise Dieter denied Thornton bail during a preliminary arraignment due to not being able to ensure the safety of the community, according to court documents.

Thornton will appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on Jan. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.