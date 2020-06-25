Potter Co. - Suspected methamphetamine recently was found in the possession of a 33-year-old Shinglehouse man, state police at Coudersport reported.

At 11:41 a.m. on June 8, Daniel Terrette was stopped by two state troopers during routine traffic enforcement on Main Street, Genesee Township, police said in a press release Monday.

Terrette's 2011 Toyota Tundra allegedly violated a traffic law, prompting police to stop the vehicle, investigating officer Howard Young said.

"A traffic stop was initiated and upon further investigation the driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia," Young wrote.

Drug charges against Terrette were filed in the courthouse of Magisterial District Judge Kari McCleaft.

In an unrelated case, Terrette was arrested earlier this year for allegedly strangling somebody on Jan. 4 in Sharon Township.