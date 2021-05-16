Williamsport, Pa. – A Lycoming County Sheriff's deputy is accused in court records of seizing a backpack from a Williamsport man without a warrant.

In a recently filed motion, attorney Timothy Reitz argued that drug evidence seized from his client Abdul Ali Shuaib should be suppressed because it was illegally obtained.

Retiz's motion does not identify the deputy by name but Shuaib's docket sheet indicates that deputy Christopher Warden was the arresting officer.

Reitz said the unnamed deputy allegedly smelled marijuana on Shuaib while serving a Protection From Abuse order on him on Dec. 4.

The deputy ordered Shuaib to surrender the backpack, which contained marijuana and MDMA, according to the motion. Felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges were filed against Shuaib.

Shuaib claims the deputy had no probable cause to search him and seize his property in the first place.

"Defendant was not engaging in illegal activity and properly responded to Deputy," Reitz said. "Said search was illegal as there existed no exigent circumstances or warrant."

Reitz also argued that the Commonwealth had insufficient evidence to support the possession with intent to deliver charges against Shuaib.

The deputy testified that Shuaib did not possess multiple cell phones, any large quantity of money, any drug packaging materials or any scales, according to the motion.

"The Commonwealth failed to satisfy its burden and the charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver should be dismissed," Reitz said.

Arguments in the matter are scheduled for July 1 before President Judge Nancy L. Butts. Assistant District Attorney Eric Williams will represent the Commonwealth.

Docket sheet