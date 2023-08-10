Residents and workers from Chester County, Pa., were urged to shelter in place on Wednesday morning due to a hazmat situation.

“We are urging residents and businesses, in a one-mile radius from the above location, to shelter in place until further notice,” said Downingtown Borough, PA Municipal Government on Facebook.

The incident, which took place at ChemStation along Boot Road in Downingtown, occurred before 10:30 a.m., reported 10 Philadelphia.

No injuries have been reported and no evacuations were ordered besides children at a nearby daycare, the report said.

Emergency crews were on the scene as people nearby were asked to stay inside.

“The DFD and Haz-Mat units are currently operating and investigating a Hazardous Materials incident at that location,” The Facebook post said.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted before noon.

It hasn't been confirmed what led to the hazmat situation.

