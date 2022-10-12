Williamsport, Pa. — Construction for the Shaw Park Splash Pad has been completed, and it's expected to be open for summer 2023, according to City Engineer Jon Sander.

Shaw Park is located at 1501 Sherman Street, Williamsport.

During Tuesday's Public Works committee meeting, Sander listed the remaining punch list items, including connection of the electrical system to a nearby pumphouse, or pumping station, and the addition of seed and mulch to "pretty up the area."

This coming spring, city parks and recreation staff will receive training by Vortex, the Georgia-based company that designed the pad. This training has already been paid for, according to Sander.

The pad will spray water in five-minute intervals and features various shutdown modes in the case of rain, contamination, or for chemical adjustments.

The project cost $550,000 and was completed in conjunction with Landserv and Aqua Underground. Landserv also has a contract with the city for work to be completed in Lose Park.

The Williamsport Municipal Water Authority assisted with connection to the water and wastewater system and the Williamsport Bureau of Fire provided additional water as well.

"It's gone rather quickly," Sander said. "It's been a huge team effort."

There are also plans to add a bike park to Shaw Park.

These projects, along with the recertification of the levee system, are part of the ambitious plans that Mayor Derek Slaughter and his administration outlined last year for the city's $25 million in American Rescue Act funds.

"We are exploring a lot of really good recreational upgrades, and I think that's going to have a tremendously positive impact on the community," Slaughter said last July. "Williamsport could really be a recreational hub."

