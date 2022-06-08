South Williamsport, Pa. — Little League International is launching its annual Photo Contest for the 2022 season, with submissions open from June 6 until 9 p.m. on August 1.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to tell their own Little League story. Selected photos will be recognized during the Little League Baseball World Series and in the World of Little League Museum.

This year's contest has no particular theme, but to help provide inspiration for entrants, Little League International encourages entries to reflect the ways that their communities are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series.

This may include showing off a new Little League patch or uniform along with bright smiles, victorious high fives, and other magical moments that make the Little League experience special.

Throughout the summer, Little League International will choose entries to share across its social media platforms (@LittleLeague) and on its website. After entries close on August 1, Little League staff will vote for the top three photos. The winners will be featured across Little League's social media platforms and displayed in the World of Little League Museum with previous photo contest winners.

For more information, including how to submit your photo and the official Terms and Conditions, visit LittleLeague.org/PhotoContest.

“After a difficult past couple of years, we are looking forward to an exciting summer filled with celebration around the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series, the return of all seven World Series events, and most importantly, the opportunity to have children back out on the Little League field in communities all around the world,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

“We hope this year’s Photo Contest allows our local leagues a chance to show off their Little League pride, from proudly displaying their new patches to exemplifying the sportsmanship on and off the field that makes this organization so special. We look forward to seeing all of this year’s inspiring photos and encourage everyone to join us in this celebration.”

