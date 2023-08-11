Pennsylvania's new budget signed into law last week has carved out a sizable investment in the state's agricultural industry.

Governor Josh Shapiro spoke at the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences' Ag Progress Days on Aug. 9 to highlight parts of the 2023-24 budget directed toward agriculture.

Key investments include:

• $31 million to help poultry farmers impacted by the avian flu crisis pay for testing and get reimbursed.

• $13.8 million to fully fund the Pennsylvania Farm Bill for the fifth year.

• A $2 million investment in the Fresh Food Financing Initiative that will contribute to better health outcomes by improving access to PA-grown, processed, and produced foods.

• $1 million to create a new Organic Center of Excellence, which will grow the state’s ability to support this sector of the industry. For more information on this commonsense budget and the investments it makes in Pennsylvania, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov.

Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, hosted by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and held each year in August, is Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural exposition that brings together over 400 exhibitors from the United States and Canada.

The exposition showcases the educational programs, research, and latest innovations in agricultural equipment and technology that helps to make Pennsylvania a national leader in agricultural production.

Pennsylvania's agriculture sector is a major economic driver for the Commonwealth, contributing $132 billion a year to the economy and supporting over 580,000 jobs in Pennsylvania.

