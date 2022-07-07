Nine Republican officials from across Pennsylvania have chosen to endorse Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro over Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano in the 2022 governor’s race, according to multiple media reports.

The announcements came July 5 as Republican leaders now endorsing Shapiro said Mastriano is an “extreme” candidate.

Republican Lawrence County Commissioner Morgan Boyd said he is officially backing Shapiro. “[Mastriano is] too extreme,” Boyd said. “He’s a divisive figure, which is the last thing we need right now in office.”

Former Pennsylvania Republican officials, including Lt. Gov. Bob Jubelirer, state Supreme Court Justice Sandra Schultz Newman Greenwood, U.S. Reps Charlie Dent and Jim Greenwood, among others, echoed Boyd’s misgivings.

“I can’t call [Mastriano] a Republican,'' said Jubelirer, who served as lieutenant governor” from 2001 to 2003. Prior to holding that office, he was twice president pro tempore of the state senate.

“[Shapiro’s] focus on improving our economy, strengthening our schools, and keeping our communities safe is what Pennsylvania needs now,” said Dent, who represented the state’s 15th congressional district from 2005 until 2018. “Doug Mastriano, on the other hand, is an extremist who is a threat to the rule of law and the constitutional order.”

Officials were also worried over the divisiveness of the Mastriano campaign.

“[Mastriano] is extreme, he is divisive, and his priorities are completely wrong,” said Schultz Newman Greenwood, who represented the state’s 8th District between 1993 and 2005.

“Mastriano continues to fan the flames of division, doubling down on his threats to undermine our democracy and attacking anyone who dares to criticize him,” said former U.S. Rep. Jim Greenwood, who represented the state’s eighth congressional district from 1993 to 2005.

Republican leaders have pointed to examples like Mastriano’s full support of an abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest. A Gallup poll shows only 19% of Americans believe abortion should be illegal under all circumstances.

Mastriano’s alleged association with the Three Percenters has also come under fire. The Mastriano campaign supporters were photographed carrying a Three Percenters flag during a July Fourth parade in Glenside, Pa., according to reports.

Six California men affiliated with the Three Percenters, a right-wing militia, have been indicted for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Shapiro said, “it was shocking, I think, to so many that shortly after I marched through the parade with my contingent, the contingent for my opponent marched through with a Three Percenters flag – marched through with a flag representing division and terrorism and hate.”

Some Republican officials who have bucked their party noted the current attorney general’s ability to work across the aisle.

“In the Legislature, Josh championed some of the strongest ethics reforms in Pennsylvania’s history, and as Attorney General he’s continued to work with Republicans and Democrats alike to get things done,” Former Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Denny O’Brien said. “That’s a stark contrast with his opponent, who continues to divide us and waste time and taxpayer money on his conspiracy theories and plans to upend Pennsylvania’s elections.”

O’Brien served the state House from 1977 until 2012 representing the 169th district. After leaving that office, he served as a member of the Philadelphia City Council until 2016.

Other former officials who backed Shapiro include: State Rep. David Steil, Bucks County; State Rep. Lita Cohen, Montgomery County; Montgomery County GOP Chair Ken Davis.

Mastriano saw pushback from establishment Republicans during the primaries, when top Republicans said they feared his views would drive moderate voters to Shapiro.

During the final days of the primaries, Mastriano’s next closest GOP rival, former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, received more than 100 endorsements from former Republican officials in efforts to stop Mastriano from taking the nomination. Mastriano secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

The GOP gubernatorial nomination in May was won by Mastriano with 44% of the 1.35 million votes cast in the race. The remaining 54% was spread across the other eight candidates.

Mastriano has supported claims that the 2020 presidential election was rife with fraud. He held a hearing, as chair of the Senate Majority Policy Committee, in November of 2020 where Rudy Giuliani, poll watchers, and Trump–via phone–made claims of various irregularities in the election.

During the Capitol insurrection on January 6, Mastriano was captured in photos outside the Capitol building. He has offered to sit for an interview with the congressional committee investigating the attack. His attorney, Timothy Parlatore, said the state senator told the FBI that he did not know about a planned insurrection or any coordination behind it.

Sam Chen, a Republican campaign consultant and political science professor at Northampton Community in Bethlehem, Pa., told NBC News that the GOP split over Mastriano is real.

“It’s widespread, but it’s not as vocal as it was during the primary. Now they’re muted because there are still so many party-or-bust people,” Chen told NBC. “In private conversations, there’s still lots of heartburn Mastriano can’t win. I don’t think it’s impossible. But it’s tough.”

Shapiro sees the Republican endorsements as emphasizing the need for people across the political spectrum to work together.

“In order to meet this moment and address the challenges facing Pennsylvania, Republicans, Independents, and Democrats must come together – and I am grateful to receive the endorsement of so many Republican leaders who recognize the stakes of this Governor’s race," Shapiro said.

The Mastriano campaign did not respond to NCPA’s request for comments at the time of publication.

