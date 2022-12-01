Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dana Fritz, a Lehigh Valley native, as his Chief of Staff.

A longtime trusted aide, Fritz is a graduate of Temple University who has worked with Governor-Elect Shapiro for nearly a decade. Fritz has extensive experience in government, including as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of Attorney General during Shapiro's term.

As Chief of Staff, Fritz will oversee the Office of the Governor and serve as the Governor’s top advisor and staffer.

Fritz will also work to build a team to help Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Austin Davis carry out their top priorities and serve Pennsylvanians, according to a release from the Shapiro-Davis campaign.

“I’ve worked with Dana Fritz for a decade — she’s an incredibly talented leader and committed public servant. She has been my most trusted advisor for years, helping me serve the people as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General and leading my campaign team to historic victories,” said Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. “Dana’s leadership skills, knowledge of the Commonwealth, and sharp instincts are unmatched — and I have complete confidence in her ability to lead our Administration and help move Pennsylvania forward.”

"It is the honor of a lifetime to serve our Commonwealth as Governor-Elect Shapiro’s Chief of Staff and help lead this Administration that will work every single day to deliver for all Pennsylvanians,” said Dana Fritz. “I am humbled by this opportunity – and I look forward to building a hard-working, capable Administration that represents our Commonwealth as we work to grow an economy that works for all, ensure every child receives a quality education, and make communities across Pennsylvania safer.”

Citing her leadership and expertise, five previous Chiefs of Staff to Governor Wolf, Governor Corbett, Governor Rendell, and Governor Ridge applauded the appointment of Dana Fritz as the Governor-Elect’s Chief of Staff:

“I have known Dana for years – and from her leadership and work for the people of Pennsylvania in the Attorney General’s office and beyond over the past decade, I know that she is ready to take on the job of Chief of Staff,” said Elena Cross, current Chief of Staff to Governor Tom Wolf. “Dana is a tested leader who knows how to bring people together and fight for all Pennsylvanians – and as Governor-Elect Shapiro’s Chief of Staff, she will continue to do so at the helm of an Administration that is going to continue making progress for our Commonwealth.”

“Dana Fritz is the perfect pick for Chief of Staff to Governor-Elect Shapiro,” said Mike Brunelle, former Chief of Staff to Governor Tom Wolf. “Dana led diverse and talented teams through challenging times, both in the Office of Attorney General, and as campaign manager in the governor’s race. Dana is uniquely suited to provide tremendous expertise to the Governor-Elect, and has demonstrated an ability to bring people together, both of which will be critical in leading a successful administration. As a Pennsylvanian, I am excited to watch them pave the way for progress in the Commonwealth.”

“Dana is a proven leader in government and politics, and this combination of experience will serve her extremely well as Chief of Staff,” said Leslie Gromis Baker, former Chief of Staff to Governor Tom Corbett. “Her long history with the Governor-Elect and the trust and responsibility he has invested in Dana over the years demonstrate his complete confidence in her – a critical ingredient for a successful Chief of Staff. In today’s challenging political climate, Dana’s ability to work in a bipartisan manner will serve our Commonwealth well.”

“Chief of Staff is the most important job in government without a job description. Your instincts are as important as your intellect. You have to be tough, fair, flexible, and most of all, credible – there can be no space between you and the Governor, or people will smell it and take advantage of it,” said Steve Crawford, former Chief of Staff to Governor Ed Rendell. “For those reasons, I think Governor-Elect Shapiro has made an excellent choice in picking Dana Fritz to be his Chief of Staff and with this appointment, his administration is already off to a strong start.”

“The Chief of Staff is a critical element of a Governor’s team – it requires a true commitment to serving all Pennsylvanians and helping lead our Commonwealth forward – and Dana Fritz is an incredibly impressive pick for the job,” said Mark Campbell, former Chief of Staff to Governor Tom Ridge. “From her service over the last decade in the Attorney General’s office and on Governor-Elect Shapiro’s campaigns, to her commitment to listening and working with both sides of the aisle and the entire General Assembly, Dana is ready to help lead on day one. She and the Governor-Elect have all my best wishes for a successful Administration.”

