Pittsburgh, Pa. -- In a speech made at Pittsburgh's North Shore’s Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Shapiro followed through on his intentions to run for the Governor's seat.

“I have shown up, I’ve listened and I surely have learned. As Pennsylvania’s attorney general, the powerful have been put on notice and the people have been heard,” Shapiro said. “I’ve fought for those who have been wronged, citizens who’ve bene left out and communities that have been forgotten. I’ve stood up for them, brought people together and I’ve got things done.”

Shapiro is 48 years old, the only Democrat currently in the race. Other potential candidates include Republicans Lou Barletta, a four-term former congressman and former U.S. attorney Bill McSwain. Others expected to enter soon include state Sens. Dan Laughlin and Doug Mastriano.

Attorney General since 2017, Shapiro was a Montgomery county commissioner from 2012-2017, where he was able to flip Montgomery county from Republican to Democrat. Shapiro also was a state representative from 2005-2012.

Currently there are 3,622,410 registered Democrats in Pa. and 3,179,303 Republicans. While urban areas like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have been progressively becoming more Democrat, areas including rural Pa. have been seeing slow decreases in Republican voter registration.

Voters will choose their nominees on May 17, 2022.