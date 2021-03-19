Shamokin, Pa. – Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps may or may not go into effect this summer, but no matter when the rates are changed, SEDA-Council of Governments is working to help residents prepare for the impact. The new Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMS) show a larger 100-year floodplain area than the previous maps, which were implemented in 2008.

The new maps may require more residents pursue flood mitigation measures, including purchasing flood insurance. The exact time when the maps go into effect remains uncertain due to COVID-19.

To confirm the maps’ findings, SEDA-COG is conducting a Hydrologic & Hydraulic (H&H) Study for Shamokin Creek and its tributaries - which will include recommendations from a professional engineer - to help the City of Shamokin identify how the water moves and how to address its impacts.

A $130,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) is funding the study.

Betsy Kramer, SEDA-COG revitalization coordinator, thanked state Sen. John Gordner (R-27) and state Rep. Kurt Masser (R-Columbia/Montour/Northumberland) who helped secure the funding.

“We are grateful for their assistance with this grant which will benefit Shamokin residents. Flooding impacts communities regularly, but so does its costs. We want to assure residents with this study that the mitigation measures are truly needed as well as recommending the best solutions possible,” Kramer said.

SEDA-COG will leverage the grant and study in two key ways: by implementing solutions and educating residents on proactive approaches, said Teri Provost, SEDA-COG’s director of Flood Resiliency.

“After the study is complete, the City of Shamokin will be better poised to take further action to address the concerns surrounding the proposed development and the revitalization of the city. The study will provide public awareness and technical assistance to property owners on how they can better prepare themselves prior to the new FIRMs becoming effective this summer,” Provost said.

Mitigation measures could include a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR), which could revise the Flood Insurance Rate Map, as well as implementation projects to mitigate the potential for flooding and improve resiliency for properties within the 100-year floodplain.

Conducting the H&H Study was an initiative addressed by the City of Shamokin’s Act 47 Three-Year Exit Plan which was released on December 17, 2019.