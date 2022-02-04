Shamokin, Pa. — EMS personnel located a blue baggie underneath a child when they transported the infant to an ambulance after a caretaker found the six-month-old unresponsive.

After administering Narcan, EMS told officers with the City of Shamokin Police Department they located a second baggie inside the child’s mouth. Thanks to the efforts of EMS, the child was saved.

Lyndsay Elizabeth Gray, 39, of Shamokin was questioned by State Police. During questioning, Gray allegedly admitted to snorting a line of heroin in the morning. She also admitted to using heroin intravenously in front of the child later in the day.

Gray told officers she fell asleep with the child on the afternoon of Dec. 22, 2021 and woke up when her phone rang. Upon waking up, Gray said she located the child, who was having trouble breathing and limp.

Attempts were made to wake the child as another person inside the home contacted authorities. A person was able to administer CPR on the child until Shamokin Police arrived.

Gray was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of children and held at the Northumberland County Jail on $20,000 monetary bail. A Feb. 8 preliminary hearing is scheduled with Judge John Gembic.

