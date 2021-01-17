



It is with deep sadness that I take the time to sit and write this in my last year as Mayor of the City of Shamokin. I have been made aware of a social media post by one of our Officers in the fire department ridiculing people struggling with addiction. I personally do not want this to be a reflection on the City of Shamokin itself or my administration.



Shamokin, Pa. – The mayor of Shamokin released the following statement today on the City's Facebook page It is with deep sadness that I take the time to sit and write this in my last year as Mayor of the City of Shamokin. I have been made aware of a social media post by one of our Officers in the fire department ridiculing people struggling with addiction. I personally do not want this to be a reflection on the City of Shamokin itself or my administration.

I consider myself lucky and thank god that addiction has not struck my family itself. I have had many friends that have had their families destroyed by addiction. The effects not only seen by the addict themselves but their families, friends and the community as a whole. To be a first responder charged with putting the wellbeing of others above all else and writing such garbage sickens me. The potential of having someone in trouble not trust first responders and feel like they will be publicly belittled if they reach out for help is unacceptable. In these times of need, people's lives are on the line and seconds count. As a retired Police Officer I have seen my share of overdose deaths. Deaths where people were left to die alone because their friends were scared to call for help. With the invention of naloxone and laws allowing people to call without the worry of prosecution, many lives have been saved that previously would have been lost.





Shamokin does have an addiction problem plaguing the City. I have worked too hard to establish a relationship with good people giving their own time to help people dealing with addiction to have a person thought to be a representative of the City ruin it. I have supported the efforts of Danielle Houtz and Oasis recovery club and the good that they do in this community. We finally have a place in a City building where people can go for help without worry of being labeled. We have had occasion to have Miss Pennsylvania and Dan the pharmacist come to Shamokin to address this issue. We finally have things in place to deal with our problems. Don't let this be a step backwards. I ask that anyone dealing with a medical emergency please do not hesitate to dial 911 and request help. Reach out in your time of need no matter what the circumstances. I will do my best to assure that no one will have to go through something like this in the City again.

With deepest sympathy to the people affected.



