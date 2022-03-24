Shamokin, Pa. — Police in Shamokin saw a man’s head pop up from the bushes across the street from where a woman was reporting him for drug use.

Authorities said they took Kyle Lytle, 22, of Shamokin into custody on the night of March 19 after they found him hiding in the bushes. Lytle's girlfriend identified him and told officers Lytle was allegedly using drugs.

According to the report, police searched the area and located two large bags of marijuana. Officers said the caller reported finding two large baggies of marijuana, a glass jar of loose marijuana, and a pink baggie of methamphetamine.

Officers spoke with Lytle outside the residence near the 400 block of W Chestnut Street. Lytle allegedly became agitated and attempted to walk away from officers before he was taken into custody.

Lytle was charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and two misdemeanors that included possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lytle was sent to the Northumberland County Jail after a preliminary arraignment. He was unable to post $5,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge John Gembic is scheduled for April 12 at 9:30 a.m.

