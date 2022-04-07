Shamokin, Pa. — Shamokin Police said they took a man into custody the afternoon of March 31 when they responded to a call at a residence for a second time, and charged the man with aggravated assault.

Officer Wesley Fleming said Travis Perkins, 27, of Shamokin, could be heard screaming inside the home when officers arrived on scene.

According to the police affidavit, authorities had already investigated an alleged argument between two males and a female at that address earlier in the day.

Officers said after the initial call, Perkins entered the residence near the 700 block of Franklin Street with a baseball bat and butcher knife. Several witnesses observed Perkins strike dogs with a baseball bat. A witness then said Perkins struck a man several times.

According to an affidavit, Perkins attempted to hit a woman who was also inside the residence, but was stopped by the man. A witness said the man was then struck several more times.

Police said after the assault, Perkins allegedly went outside and began yelling in the middle of the street, prompting a second call to police.

Perkins was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats during a formal arraignment with Magistrate Judge John Gembic. Court records show Perkins was given $10,000 bond and incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.

A preliminary hearing with Gembic is scheduled for April 12.

