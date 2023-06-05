Snyder County, Pa. — A fire that has ravaged portions of Shade Mountain in Snyder County since Friday is being contained under difficult circumstances.

According to DCNR Press Secretary Wesley Robinson, "the fire is currently between 150-200 acres in size. Containment lines are around the fire."

Crews were back at work Monday to improve the containment lines and work on hot spots and mopping up smoldering fire along the perimeter of fire edge, Robinson added.

"A recent fire weather watch has been issued for the wildfire area, so a heightened awareness of fire spotting and spread is in place by firefighters on scene," he said.

Emergency crews from Freeburg, Freemont, Middleburg, Milton, and Penns Creek responded to the blaze.

Various fire companies crews reported on social media as they worked to put out the flames.

The Fremont Fire company will soon turn its attention to the upcoming annual Strawberry Festival held in Mt Pleasant Mills. The festival is planned for June 7 through June 10.

"If anyone is interested in lending a hand feel free to reach out and we are always looking for new members to come onboard and lend a hand," the company wrote on Facebook as they continue to battle the wildfire.

