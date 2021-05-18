Williamsport, Pa. – State police reported that a Montoursville man failed to register with them as a sex offender as required.

Robert E. Martinez, 43, was convicted of unlawful contact with a minor in 2007 for an Aug. 2, 2006 offense. He was determined by the Pa. Sex Offender Assessment Board to be a sexually violent predator.

Trooper Andrea E. Pelachick said that Martinez failed to register with state police on May 7. He was charged on May 12 with one felony count of fail to register with PSP.

Martinez currently is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail set by county Magisterial District Judge Gary Whiteman on May 12.

He's scheduled for a May 24 preliminary hearing.

