Potter Township, Pa. – State police at Rockview are investigating the sexual assault of a minor at The Meadows Psychiatric Center.

Trooper Tyler Grube wrote in an Oct. 17 press release that a 16-year-old Martinsburg female was the victim of a sexual assault at The Meadows Drive, Potter Township, Centre County.

The reported sexual assault occurred between 12:01 a.m. Feb. 1, 2018, and 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 29, 2020, according to Grube.

In a separate criminal incident at The Meadows, a 17-year-old Tionesta male patient was assaulted by four other juvenile patients, Trooper Cody Doran said.

Four juveniles were arrested: a 15-year-old York female; a 16-year-old Chambersburg female; a 14-year-old Blanchard male; and a 17-year-old Chambersburg female.

The assault was reported at 8:28 p.m. on Oct. 11, Doran said.