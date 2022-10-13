Sunbury, Pa. — A Sunbury man currently incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail denied accusations that he sexually assaulted a minor child.

Seth Allen Ruhl, 21, claimed the accusations were a way for the child's mother to get back at him because they "had words" before he went to jail, police said.

Ruhl is accused of assaulting the child as she slept at a residence near the 100 block of N. Second Street.

Investigators with the Sunbury Police Department conducted a forensic interview with the accuser at the Sunbury Child Advocacy Center on March 24.

The accuser told investigators that while staying at her grandparents home, she woke up in the middle of the night to Ruhl in bed with her. Ruhl allegedly placed his hands on her genitals, rubbed his penis on her, and placed his penis inside her buttocks, Officer Dara Golden-Kieski wrote in an affidavit.

A child welfare report was submitted to the Sunbury Police Department on Feb. 11. However, the accuser said she was between seven and eight at the time of the alleged assault, investigators said. Ruhl would have been a juvenile the time the alleged assault occurred.

In February, Ruhl was accused of stabbing a man in the head with a knife, according to an affidavit. Ruhl allegedly stabbed the side of the victim’s head causing enough damage to merit a trip to Danville Geisinger Hospital, police said.

He was incarcerated on several charges that included felony aggravated assault and held at the Northumberland County Jail on $75,000 monetary bail.

Police interviewed him about the new charges at the jail on March 29.

Ruhl was charged with first-degree felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault. Bail was set at $75,000 monetary by Judge Michael Toomey during a preliminary arraignment.

Ruhl is scheduled to appear before Toomey on Oct. 18 for a preliminary hearing on the sexual assault charges.

