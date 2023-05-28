Williamsport, Pa. — A judge ruled charges related to the sexual abuse of a child would be bound over for the trial of a local man.

Dejuan Angel Rivera, 18, of Williamsport is accused of filming a 15-year-old girl performing a sex act on him in December of last year. He allegedly recorded the incident on the accuser’s phone before sending it to himself, investigators said.

The minor claimed she did not want a sexual relationship with Rivera, Agent Brittany Alexander said. Rivera pressured her saying things like she didn’t love him or could do anything for him, according to the complaint.

Investigators recovered the video and confirmed it was recorded in December of last year. Rivera turned 18 a month earlier, Alexander said.

Rivera is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child. One count for filming the act and another for disseminating the video. Both are felonies.

No trial date was is set for Rivera, who is scheduled to appear before President Judge Nancy Butts for an ARD hearing on June 12. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $100,000 monetary bail.

Rivera pled guilty to possession with intent in 2022. He then pled guilty to terroristic threats and disorderly conduct this year in two separate cases.

