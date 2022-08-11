Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Megan's Law offender reportedly failed to tell police he'd left one job and started another.

Dade Gavin Ballard, 21, left his job at Shine Kings on Old Berwick Road in June and began working at a Unity Mart gas station, according to Bloomsburg Sgt. Michael Fosse. As a registered sex offender, Ballard must report changes to his employer, which police say he did not do.

Ballard was put on the Megan's Law registry last August after being convicted of corruption of minors for sexual contact with two girls, ages 13 and 15, court records show. He is required to register for 15 years as a Tier I sex offender,

Ballard, 102 W. Main Street, Bloomsburg, was charged with failure to comply with registration requirements. According to the Megan's Law website, Ballard has absconded.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

Docket sheet

