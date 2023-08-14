Berwick, Pa. — A registered sex offender changed his address without notifying the state police as required, charges say.

Ronald Fink, 53, is a lifetime Megan's Law registrant for a sex crime that took place in 2016, according to court records. Police received a tip recently that Fink, who listed his address in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue in Berwick, had actually moved. The caller told police Fink was reportedly now living in the 800 block of LaSalle Street.

Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler spoke to the Fifth Avenue homeowner on July 12 and she said Fink had moved out a month prior. That same day, Gaugler spotted Fink driving along LaSalle Street and stopped his vehicle. Fink allegedly admitted he'd moved addresses but didn't tell police within the required three-day time period.

State police note Fink frequents LaSalle Street, as well as a "boat dock" in Berwick.

Fink was previously arrested by Briar Creek Township police in 2016 and charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of minors. In 2017, he was sentenced to 5-18 months for assault and 18 months of probation for corruption. He was also designated a Megan's Law Tier 3 offender, which includes a lifetime registration.

Fink has been charged with felony failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Docket sheet

