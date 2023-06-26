State College, Pa. — A severe thunderstorm and flash flood threat is expected to develop this afternoon and evening over the central and eastern parts of the state, forecasters say.

The primary threat will be damaging winds and wind gusts greater than 60 mph, which could produce tree damage and result in power outages, according to the National Weather Service at State College. A tornado can't be ruled out some instances of large hail will also be possible.

Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches may fall, but localized heavier rain may result in flooding, especially in urban and poor drainage areas. The severe thunderstorms are likely to occur between 1-10 p.m.

