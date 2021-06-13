Severe Thunderstorm Warning PHOTO

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
National Weather Service State College PA
345 PM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  North central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania...
  Southeastern Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania...

* Until 430 PM EDT.

* At 345 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near Blossburg to near Ralston, moving northeast at
  20 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
           to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Blossburg, Covington, Arnot, Ralston and Ogdensburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 266
325 PM EDT SUN JUN 13 2021

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 266 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

PA
.    PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BLAIR                BRADFORD            CAMBRIA
CAMERON              CENTRE              CLEARFIELD
CLINTON              COLUMBIA            ELK
HUNTINGDON           JUNIATA             LACKAWANNA
LUZERNE              LYCOMING            MCKEAN
MIFFLIN              MONTOUR             NORTHUMBERLAND
POTTER               SNYDER              SULLIVAN
SUSQUEHANNA          TIOGA               UNION
WARREN               WYOMING

