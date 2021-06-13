BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service State College PA
345 PM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021
The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania...
Southeastern Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania...
* Until 430 PM EDT.
* At 345 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Blossburg to near Ralston, moving northeast at
20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Blossburg, Covington, Arnot, Ralston and Ogdensburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 266
325 PM EDT SUN JUN 13 2021
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 266 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
PA
. PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BLAIR BRADFORD CAMBRIA
CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD
CLINTON COLUMBIA ELK
HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA
LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN
MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND
POTTER SNYDER SULLIVAN
SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION
WARREN WYOMING
Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!